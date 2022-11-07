Newcastle United player ratings: English trio score 8/10 as Gareth Southgate watches on at Southampton - photo
Newcastle United beat Southampton 4-1 at St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon to claim a fourth successive Premier League win - but how did the players fare?
Miguel Almiron opened the scoring for Newcastle in the first half with his eighth goal of the season. Mohamed Elyonoussi and Che Adams both came close to equalising for Southampton either side of half-time before substitute Chris Wood scored his first Premier League goal of the season to double United’s advantage.
Joe Willock then netted his first goal of the season to make it 3-0 shortly afterwards.
Romain Perraud pulled back a late consolation for the hosts with a fine solo strike. But it was still Newcastle who had the last laugh as Bruno Guimaraes curled the ball into the bottom right corner from the edge of the box.