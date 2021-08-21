It’s now three straight 2-0 defeats in a row for The Magpies at Villa Park after a stunning strike from Danny Ings and a penalty from Anwar El Ghazi saw the hosts claim three points.

Like last week, there were signs of promise for Newcastle but a distinct lack of conviction in either penalty area proved costly.

Joe Willock made his first appearance since signing from Arsenal for £25 million last week. The 22-year-old was thrust straight into the starting line-up at Villa Park as one of three changes.

Jonjo Shelvey made way due to a calf injury while Emil Krafth and Ciaran Clark dropped to the bench for Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar following last Sunday’s 4-2 defeat at home to West Ham United.

1. Freddie Woodman - 5 Was rooted to the spot for Danny Ings' stunning opener but could have done nothing about it. Sent the wrong way for the penalty. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. Jacob Murphy - 4 Struggled with the defensive side of the game when needed and didn't offer a lot going forward. Booked. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3. Fabian Schar - 6 Was decent at taking the ball out from the back and covering the gaps exposed by Murphy. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 5 Penalised for handball which ultimately put the game beyond the Magpies. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales