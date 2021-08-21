Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United is challenged by Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on August 21, 2021 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Newcastle United player ratings from 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa – how did Joe Willock fare?

Newcastle United suffered a 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 6:03 pm

It’s now three straight 2-0 defeats in a row for The Magpies at Villa Park after a stunning strike from Danny Ings and a penalty from Anwar El Ghazi saw the hosts claim three points.

Like last week, there were signs of promise for Newcastle but a distinct lack of conviction in either penalty area proved costly.

Joe Willock made his first appearance since signing from Arsenal for £25 million last week. The 22-year-old was thrust straight into the starting line-up at Villa Park as one of three changes.

Jonjo Shelvey made way due to a calf injury while Emil Krafth and Ciaran Clark dropped to the bench for Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar following last Sunday’s 4-2 defeat at home to West Ham United.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal our Newcastle United player ratings from the match…

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Freddie Woodman - 5

Was rooted to the spot for Danny Ings' stunning opener but could have done nothing about it. Sent the wrong way for the penalty.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales

2. Jacob Murphy - 4

Struggled with the defensive side of the game when needed and didn't offer a lot going forward. Booked.

Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales

3. Fabian Schar - 6

Was decent at taking the ball out from the back and covering the gaps exposed by Murphy.

Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 5

Penalised for handball which ultimately put the game beyond the Magpies.

Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4