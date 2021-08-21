It’s now three straight 2-0 defeats in a row for The Magpies at Villa Park after a stunning strike from Danny Ings and a penalty from Anwar El Ghazi saw the hosts claim three points.
Like last week, there were signs of promise for Newcastle but a distinct lack of conviction in either penalty area proved costly.
Joe Willock made his first appearance since signing from Arsenal for £25 million last week. The 22-year-old was thrust straight into the starting line-up at Villa Park as one of three changes.
Jonjo Shelvey made way due to a calf injury while Emil Krafth and Ciaran Clark dropped to the bench for Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar following last Sunday’s 4-2 defeat at home to West Ham United.
Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal our Newcastle United player ratings from the match…
1. Freddie Woodman - 5
Was rooted to the spot for Danny Ings' stunning opener but could have done nothing about it. Sent the wrong way for the penalty.
Photo: Ian MacNicol
2. Jacob Murphy - 4
Struggled with the defensive side of the game when needed and didn't offer a lot going forward. Booked.
Photo: Michael Regan
3. Fabian Schar - 6
Was decent at taking the ball out from the back and covering the gaps exposed by Murphy.
Photo: Michael Regan
4. Jamaal Lascelles - 5
Penalised for handball which ultimately put the game beyond the Magpies.
Photo: Michael Regan