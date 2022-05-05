Newcastle United player ratings from cup final defeat: How did Santiago Munoz fare as Eddie Howe watches on?

Newcastle United Under-23s were beaten 3-2 in the Northumberland Senior Cup final against Blyth Spartans at St James’s Park – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 9:36 pm

First half goal from Sado Djalo, Robbie Dale and Nathan Buddle put Blyth in control at half-time before a second half fightback from Newcastle Under-23s saw Jay Turner-Cooke and Santiago Munoz find the net. 

Here are our player ratings from the match...

1. Max Thompson - 6

Made a couple of good claims but was caught out for Blyth’s second goal. Recovered well from the set-back with a phenomenal save to deny McKeown in the second half.

2. Nathan Carlyon - 5

Struggled in the first half but came into the game started to get forward and make an impact before being taken off.

3. Charlie Wiggett - 6

Will be disappointed with the opening goal in particular but tackled well and remained calm as Newcastle got back into the game.

4. Remi Savage - 5

Struggled at times but won some important headers when Blyth were applying the pressure.

