Newcastle United Under-23s were beaten 3-2 in the Northumberland Senior Cup final against Blyth Spartans at St James’s Park – but how did the players fare?
First half goal from Sado Djalo, Robbie Dale and Nathan Buddle put Blyth in control at half-time before a second half fightback from Newcastle Under-23s saw Jay Turner-Cooke and Santiago Munoz find the net.
Here are our player ratings from the match...
1. Max Thompson - 6
Made a couple of good claims but was caught out for Blyth’s second goal. Recovered well from the set-back with a phenomenal save to deny McKeown in the second half.
2. Nathan Carlyon - 5
Struggled in the first half but came into the game started to get forward and make an impact before being taken off.
3. Charlie Wiggett - 6
Will be disappointed with the opening goal in particular but tackled well and remained calm as Newcastle got back into the game.
4. Remi Savage - 5
Struggled at times but won some important headers when Blyth were applying the pressure.