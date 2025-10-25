Newcastle United 1-0 Fulham player ratings: Here’s how Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon, Lewis Miley and co have fared at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United are beating Fulham 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at St James’ Park - here are the half-time player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made one change from the side that beat Benfica 3-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night with Joelinton coming back in the starting line-up in place of Jacob Ramsey, who dropped to the bench.

Sandro Tonali also remained on the bench, missing out on a place in the starting line-up for the first time in the Premier League this season following illness.

Newcastle started the match brightly, with Nick Woltemade hitting the post and Bruno Guimaraes dragging a shot wide inside the opening five minutes.

The Magpies opened the scoring inside 20 minutes as Jacob Murphy cut out Calvin Bassey’s attempted pass and charged through on goal and found the bottom left corner via the post. The winger’s first goal of the season made it 1-0 at St James’ Park.

And that’s how the sides went in at half-time.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 6

Made an important save to deny Emile Smith Rowe late in the first half.

Kieran Trippier - 6

Sloppy in possession at times but has defended well when needed.

Malick Thiaw - 7

Brought plenty of intensity from the back and covered well.

Sven Botman - 6

Read the danger well and battled physically with Raul Jimenez. Gifted Fulham a chance with a wayward pass.

Dan Burn - 6

Managed to keep Adama Traore relatively quiet in the first half. Typically strong in the air but caught ball-watching on a couple of occasions.

Lewis Miley - 6

Had a couple of loose passes and shaky moments but counted them with some real moments of quality and positivity on the ball.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7

Showed good energy in the middle of the park and looked confident on the ball, even if his passing didn’t always come off.

Joelinton - 6

Took a couple of knocks early on but didn’t let it deter him. Posed a threat with the ball running forward.

Jacob Murphy - 7

Helped Newcastle get off to a good start and made the opening goal himself with some good pressing, followed by a good finish. Should have made it 2-0 but was denied by Bernd Leno. A big threat on the break.

Anthony Gordon - 6

Won an early free-kick with a good turn of pace down the left. Slipped Murphy through for a great chance.

Hit the post early on from five yards out. Showed good feet to release Bruno Guimaraes, who dragged a shot wide.