Newcastle United beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon - but how did the players fare?
Callum Wilson gave Newcastle the lead in the first half after winning the ball from Hugo Lloris and chipping it into the net.
Miguel Almiron then doubled the visitors’ lead just before half-time with a fine solo goal to take his tally to six for the season as Newcastle went in at the break 2-0 ahead.
But Spurs did respond after the break as Harry Kane quickly headed them back into the game to make it 2-1.
1. Nick Pope - 8
Didn’t have to make a save at all against Everton but had to be alert from the start as he was forced into a save in the opening minute from Son Heung Min. Got an important hand to another Son shot shortly after. Made another brilliant save to deny Harry Kane in the first half. Booked.
2. Kieran Trippier - 7
Made an important clearance off the line early on. Will have been disappointed to allow Harry Kane to pull a goal back so soon after half-time.
3. Fabian Schar - 9
Found Joelinton brilliantly early on with a long ball forward but the Brazilian was unable to get a shot away. Made some important defensive blocks against a tricky Spurs attack. Another long ball over the top led to Newcastle’s opening goal.
4. Sven Botman - 8
Strong in the air and on the ground and showed good strength against Harry Kane.