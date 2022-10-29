Newcastle United player ratings gallery: Three 9/10s and several 8/10s in 4-0 win v Aston Villa
Newcastle United beat Aston Villa 4-0 at St James’s Park on Saturday afternoon - but how did the players fare?
A frustrating first half ended on a positive not for Newcastle as Callum Wilson converted a penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage time to give the hosts a 1-0 lead at the break after Ashley Young was penalised for handball.
Wilson then doubled Newcastle’s lead after the restart as he turned in a clipped cross from Kieran Trippier with his head. A swift counter attack saw Wilson denied a quick hat-trick but Joelinton was quick to react and make it 3-0 to The Magpies on the rebound.
Miguel Almiron then got in on the action with another sensational finish to make it 4-0.