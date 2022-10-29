News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United player ratings gallery: Three 9/10s and several 8/10s in 4-0 win v Aston Villa

Newcastle United beat Aston Villa 4-0 at St James’s Park on Saturday afternoon - but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
1 minute ago

A frustrating first half ended on a positive not for Newcastle as Callum Wilson converted a penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage time to give the hosts a 1-0 lead at the break after Ashley Young was penalised for handball.

Wilson then doubled Newcastle’s lead after the restart as he turned in a clipped cross from Kieran Trippier with his head. A swift counter attack saw Wilson denied a quick hat-trick but Joelinton was quick to react and make it 3-0 to The Magpies on the rebound.

Miguel Almiron then got in on the action with another sensational finish to make it 4-0.

1. Nick Pope - 7

Didn’t have much to do at all but got down bravely to deny Emi Buendia early on.

2. Kieran Trippier - 9

Another captain’s display on his 300th English league appearance. Also notched another assist following a well-worked corner routine.

3. Fabian Schar - 8

Was rarely tested and kept Villa at bay with ease while also distributing the ball well.

4. Sven Botman - 7

A couple of minor slips and miss-timed headers aside, another solid display for the young Dutchman.

Callum WilsonAston VillaSt James's ParkJoelintonKieran Trippier
