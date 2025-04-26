Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United 1-0 Ipswich Town player ratings: Here’s how Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock and co have fared.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are beating Ipswich Town 1-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made one forced change for Newcastle on his return to the dugout after three matches away due to illness. Joelinton missed out due to a knee injury with Joe Willock coming into the side in his place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match also saw Sven Botman return on the bench after more than 11 weeks out due to a knee injury.

Newcastle had a goal disallowed from Bruno Guimaraes midway through the first half before Ipswich were reduced to 10 men with Ben Johnson shown a second yellow card.

Newcastle had a penalty shout at the end of the first half as Jacob Murphy was tripped by Julio Enciso which was subject to a VAR check. Referee Michael Salisbury checked the monitor and pointed to the spot.

Alexander Isak stepped up and converted his 26th goal of the season to give Newcastle the lead at the break.

Here are the half-time player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 6

Had very little to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Trippier - 6

Put a few crosses into the box and asked a few questions with his set pieces. Kept things relatively quiet down his side.

Fabian Schar - 6

Made a good block to deny Liam Delap after initially conceding possession. Had an effort cleared off the line at the end of the first half.

Dan Burn - 6

A loose early pass gifted Jack Clarke an early opportunity. Largely solid afterwards. Booked following a tussle with Liam Delap.

Tino Livramento - 6

Put a couple of early crosses in with his left foot. Played in a really advanced role as Ipswich sat back, even more so after the away side were reduced to 10 men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandro Tonali - 6

Read the game well to cut out the danger at key moments. Sprayed the ball about but unable to cut Ipswich open.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7

Had the ball in the net midway through the first half but it was harshly disallowed by the referee. Almost scored at the end of the half with an overhead kick that was cleared off the line. Very unlucky.

Joe Willock - 6

Back in the starting line-up in Joelinton’s absence. Steady without posing much of a threat going forward.

Jacob Murphy - 7

Put a dangerous ball across the face of goal that couldn’t be turned in. Did well to pick out Isak inside the box but the striker couldn’t convert. Won a penalty at the end of the first half, very involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Barnes - 6

Saw plenty of the ball down the left side. Put a dangerous cross in that Isak headed over.

Alexander Isak - 7

Scored his first Premier League hat-trick against Ipswich Town back in December. Headed a Barnes cross over the bar and volleyed a chance over from Murphy’s cross shortly after. His clever touch down the left led to Ben Johnson’s sending off. Made no mistake from the penalty spot to give Newcastle the lead.