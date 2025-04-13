Harvey Barnes celebrates scoring against Manchester United. | Getty

Newcastle United 4-1 Manchester United player ratings: Here’s how Sandro Tonali, Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and co fared at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United beat Manchester United 4-1 at St James’ Park on Sunday - here are the player ratings from the match.

Newcastle named the same starting line-up for the fifth game running though head coach eddie Howe missed the match due to illness. Jason Tindall took charge in Howe’s absence, with Anthony Gordon returning on the bench.

Newcastle opened the scoring midway through the first half with a fine strike from Sandro Tonali. The Italian was set up by a dinked ball over the defence by Alexander Isak which he volleyed emphatically into the bottom left corner.

Newcastle had chances to extend their lead but Manchester United leveled the score in the closing stages of the first half as Alejandro Garnacho ran through and found the bottom left corner.

The sides went in 1-1 at the break but Newcastle raced out of the blocks in the second half with Harvey Barnes putting them back in front from Jacob Murphy’s low ball back across goal following some good work by Tino Livramento.

Barnes grabbed his second and Newcastle’s third midway through the second half as he pounced on Noussair Mazraoui’s slip and raced through on goal before applying a devastating finish into the top right corner.

Bruno Guimaraes then made it 4-1 heading into the closing stages after Joelinton cut out Altay Bayindir’s attempted pass.

The win sees Newcastle move up to fourth in the table with the chance to go third if they get a result in their game in hand against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 7

Made a great save to tip Joshua Zirkzee’s effort over early on. Couldn’t keep out Garnacho’s effort. Barely had a save to make after that.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Had a couple of wayward set-pieces early on. Dealt with Bruno Fernandes well, cutting out a dangerous-looking attack

Fabian Schar - 6

Kept Zirkzee at bay in the first half but had a couple of questionable defensive moments in the second.

Dan Burn - 8

Made his presence felt early on with a crunching challenge on Alejandro Garnacho and didn’t let his levels drop. Headed over the bar in the second half. Typically dominant in the air and remained on the front foot.

Tino Livramento - 8

Showed good energy down the left as usual and did brilliantly in the build-up to Newcastle’s second. His missed tackle led to Manchester United’s attack to equalise.

Sandro Tonali - 9

Scored for the second home game running with a great run and finish on the volley. Came close to making it 2-0 with a shot from distance minutes later. Starting to become Newcastle’s most important player, if he wasn’t already. An outstanding midfield display.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7

Dispossessed in the build-up to Zirkzee’s big chance. Put a good ball in which Alexander Isak headed wide. Got in on the action to make it 4-1 and put the result beyond doubt.

Joelinton - 7

Had the ball in the net in the opening minutes but the flag was already up for offside against Jacob Murphy. Made his presence felt in the midfield and won the ball high up the pitch to set up Guimaraes.

Jacob Murphy - 7

Drilled a shot just wide of the left post early on. Grabbed yet another assist to put the ball on a plate for Harvey Barnes. Improved as the game went on and performed his defensive duties well.

Harvey Barnes - 9

Put a dangerous ball across the face of goal but no Newcastle player was there to turn it in. Came alive in the second half with another close range finish to make it 2-1. Won the ball back and scored a fine solo goal to make it 3-1 with a great finish.

Alexander Isak - 7

Headed wide from Guimaraes’ cross. Showed great awareness to pick out Tonali to open the scoring. Was denied by a good save from Bayindir in the first half, will feel he could have done better. A relatively quiet game in front of goal.

Substitutes

Anthony Gordon - n/a

On for Murphy 78: Back on the pitch after six weeks out.

Emil Krafth - n/a

On for Trippier 78: Saw plenty of the ball in the closing stages and was tidy to help Newcastle see the game out.

On for Isak 78:

On for Guimaraes 85

On for Joelinton 85