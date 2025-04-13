Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates Bruno Guimaraes, Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Manchester United FC at St James' Park on April 13, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester United player ratings: Here’s how Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali and co fared at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United are drawing 1-1 against Manchester United at St James’ Park on Sunday - here are the player ratings from the match.

Newcastle named the same starting line-up for the fifth game running though head coach eddie Howe missed the match due to illness. Jason Tindall took charge in Howe’s absence, with Anthony Gordon returning on the bench.

Newcastle opened the scoring midway through the first half with a fine strike from Sandro Tonali. The Italian was set up by a dinked ball over the defence by Alexander Isak which he volleyed emphatically into the bottom left corner.

Newcastle had chances to extend their lead but Manchester United leveled the score in the closing stages of the first half as Alejandro Garnacho ran through and found the bottom left corner.

Here are the player ratings from the match so far...

Nick Pope - 6

Made a great save to tip Joshua Zirkzee’s effort over early on. Couldn’t keep out Garnacho’s effort.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Had a couple of wayward set-pieces early on. Dealt with Bruno Fernandes well, cutting out a dangerous looking attack

Fabian Schar - 6

A steady performance from the Swiss centre-back, who kept Zirkzee largely quiet in the first half.

Dan Burn - 8

Made his presence felt early on with a crunching challenge on Alejandro Garnacho and didn’t let his levels drop. Typically dominant in the air and remained on the front foot.

Tino Livramento - 6

Showed good energy down the left as usual but a little bit hesitant in possession at times. His missed tackle led to Manchester United’s attack to equalise.

Sandro Tonali - 8

Scored for the second home game running with a great run and finish on the volley. Came close to making it 2-0 with a shot from distance minutes later. Starting to become Newcastle’s most important player, if he wasn’t already. Superb.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6

Dispossessed in the build-up to Zirkzee’s big chance. Put a good ball in which Alexander Isak headed wide. Guilty of trying too hard at times.

Joelinton - 7

Had the ball in the net in the opening minutes but the flag was already up for offside against Jacob Murphy. Made his presence felt in the midfield.

Jacob Murphy - 6

Drilled a shot just wide of the left post early on. Not offered a lot going forward but has performed his defensive duties well.

Harvey Barnes - 6

Put a dangerous ball across the face of goal but no Newcastle player was there to turn it in.

Alexander Isak - 7

Headed wide from Guimaraes’ cross. Showed great awareness to pick out Tonali to open the scoring. Was denied by a good save from Bayindir in the first half, will feel he could have done better.