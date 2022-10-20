Newcastle United player ratings gallery: 8/10 ‘oozing with confidence’ and a ‘shaky’ 6/10 in win over Everton
Newcastle United beat Everton 1-0 at St James’s Park on Wednesday evening - but how did the players fare?
Newcastle took the lead in the first half through another stunning strike from Miguel Almiron. It was the Paraguayan’s fifth goal of the season as he caressed the ball into the top left corner of the goal from the edge of the box.
And Newcastle were able to see the 1-0 win out in the second half to continue their fine start to the Premier League season.
Here is how the Newcastle players rated...
