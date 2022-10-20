News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United player ratings gallery: 8/10 ‘oozing with confidence’ and a ‘shaky’ 6/10 in win over Everton

Newcastle United beat Everton 1-0 at St James’s Park on Wednesday evening - but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
33 minutes ago

Newcastle took the lead in the first half through another stunning strike from Miguel Almiron. It was the Paraguayan’s fifth goal of the season as he caressed the ball into the top left corner of the goal from the edge of the box.

And Newcastle were able to see the 1-0 win out in the second half to continue their fine start to the Premier League season.

Here is how the Newcastle players rated...

1. Nick Pope - 7

Made things look easy in between the sticks as he remained alert.

2. Kieran Trippier - 7

His cross kick-started the chain of events that led to Newcastle’s opener. Remained composed against a tricky opponent in Demarai Gray.

3. Fabian Schar - 7

Managed the game well from the back after picking up a first half booking. Had a chance to wrap up the points in the closing stages but headed straight at Pickford.

4. Sven Botman - 6

Had a couple of shaky moments but generally covered well and won some important headers to keep his fifth clean sheet of the campaign.

