Newcastle United player ratings: 'Out of this world' duo hailed for performances in Everton draw

But who really stood out for Rafa Benitez's side in the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park? Our reporter Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings - scroll down to see how each player performed.

1. Martin Dubravka - 9 Outstanding from crosses and two or three breathtaking saves. The one from Sigurdsson was nothing short of world class... 9

2. DeAndre Yedlin - 6 Struggled with the threat of Digne in the opening 45 but got to grips with it in the second half... 6

3. Fabian Schar - 8 Composed on the ball and looked solid without it. A well-rounded performance... 8

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 7 Settled back into the team with ease but may be disappointed with the Richarlison goal. Some bruising aerial duels with Mina... 7

