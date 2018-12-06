Newcastle United player ratings: 'Out of this world' duo hailed for performances in Everton draw
Newcastle United bounced back from Saturday's heavy defeat against West Ham to earn a valuable point at Everton.
But who really stood out for Rafa Benitez's side in the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park? Our reporter Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings - scroll down to see how each player performed.
1. Martin Dubravka - 9
Outstanding from crosses and two or three breathtaking saves. The one from Sigurdsson was nothing short of world class... 9
jpimedia
2. DeAndre Yedlin - 6
Struggled with the threat of Digne in the opening 45 but got to grips with it in the second half... 6
jpimedia
3. Fabian Schar - 8
Composed on the ball and looked solid without it. A well-rounded performance... 8
jpimedia
4. Jamaal Lascelles - 7
Settled back into the team with ease but may be disappointed with the Richarlison goal. Some bruising aerial duels with Mina... 7
jpimedia
View more