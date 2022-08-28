News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United player ratings: £20m man ‘couldn’t be faulted’ but ‘invisible’ teammate 4/10 v Wolves

Newcastle United left it late to rescue a point at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon as they drew 1-1 at Molineux - but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 4:14 pm

Late in the first half, Wolves took the lead as Ruben Neves found the bottom left side of the goal with a well-hit 25-yard strike.

Wolves had a goal ruled out by VAR in the second half as Newcastle pushed for an equaliser.

And in the final minute of normal time, they found it as Allan Saint-Maximin volleyed in from the edge of the box to make it 1-1.

1. Nick Pope - 6

Made several good claims but couldn’t do much about the opening goal as the ball flew through a crowd from distance.

2. Kieran Trippier - 7

Was a threat down the right side and got forward with purpose despite few of his crosses into the box resulting in chances.

3. Sven Botman - 6

Still seems to be getting up to speed with the Premier League. Looked good on the ball at times and distributed it well but several Wolves attacks caused him problems.

4. Fabian Schar - 5

Let one ball across goal go through his legs and failed to clear the danger in the build up to Wolves’ opener. Hit wide with the final kick of the game from a free-kick. Booked.

