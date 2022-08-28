Newcastle United player ratings: £20m man ‘couldn’t be faulted’ but ‘invisible’ teammate 4/10 v Wolves
Newcastle United left it late to rescue a point at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon as they drew 1-1 at Molineux - but how did the players fare?
Late in the first half, Wolves took the lead as Ruben Neves found the bottom left side of the goal with a well-hit 25-yard strike.
Wolves had a goal ruled out by VAR in the second half as Newcastle pushed for an equaliser.
And in the final minute of normal time, they found it as Allan Saint-Maximin volleyed in from the edge of the box to make it 1-1.
