After trailing 2-0 at half-time following goals from Mo Faal and Jamie Andrews, the Young Magpies responded brilliantly in the second half with goals from Santiago Munoz and Niall Brookwell drawing them level before Nathan Carlyon put them 3-2 ahead.

West Brom thought they had netted a late equaliser as Andrews then made it 3-3 but Josh Scott popped up with a stoppage time winner for the hosts.

It was a thrilling encounter as The Young Magpies moved up to fourth in the Premier League 2 Division 2 table heading into the business end of the season.

Here is how the Newcastle United Under-23s players rated against West Bromwich Albion Under-23s on Monday night…

Jake Turner – 6

Caught in no man's land for West Brom’s opener but made up for it with a couple of comfortable saves and punches.

Joe Oliver – 8

Got forward well from right-back and put in a fine cross for Munoz’s goal. Put a good defensive shift in as well with some important blocks towards the end.

Matty Bondswell – 7

His recall from Shrewsbury Town was confirmed ahead of kick-off as he built on last week’s showing against Stoke City with an assured display.

Lucas De Bolle – 8

Got his foot on the ball and dictated things well through the middle.

Niall Brookwell – 7

Will have been frustrated with his first half showing but responded brilliantly in the second half and headed in the equaliser. Booked.

Nathan Carlyon – 8

Got the loudest cheer of the first half with a crunching last-man challenge. Initially put NUFC in front with a close range strike with 17-minutes remaining.

Dylan Stephenson – 7

Grew into the game after a frustrating start by his standards. Was a threat down the right side.

Jay Turner-Cooke – 7

Spread the ball out nicely and grabbed an assist for Brookwell’s equaliser.

Isaac Westendorf – 7

Headed a good chance over in the early exchanges. Held the ball up well as players made runs off him but wasn’t able to test the goalkeeper enough.

Santiago Munoz – 8

Deployed in a traditional number 10 role. Found pockets of space well and showed some neat touches. Scored with a bullet header at the back post and could have quite easily added to his tally as a few further chances failed to test the goalkeeper.

Josh Scott – 7

Got into some decent areas and battled well down the left before popping up to net a stoppage time winner.

Substitutes

Ellis Stanton – 6

On for Munoz 64: Got involved quickly with some good footwork in the middle.

Ryan Barrett – n/a

On for Bondswell 88: Had a couple of touches during a dramatic final few moments of the game.

Jamie Miley – n/a

On for Turner-Cooke 90: Saw the game out after Newcastle’s late winner.

