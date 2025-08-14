Newcastle United Under-21s came from 3-1 down to snatch a dramatic 4-3 win at Gateshead in the National League Cup.

Under-21s captain Cathal Heffernan headed in a 90th-minute winner to complete a late turnaround for Robbie Stockdale’s side.

Kain Adom gave Gateshead the lead early on before Sean Neave drew the young Magpies level minutes later. An improvised back-heeled finished from Harry Chapman gave The Heed a 2-1 lead at the break which was then extended with a composed finish from Callum Bone after the restart.

Newcastle Under-21s then netted three unanswered goals in the final 20 minutes to secure a dramatic Group D win. Substitute Kyle Fitzgerald pulled a goal back with his first strike at Under-21s level before some fine work from Neave saw Kenton Richardson turn the ball into his own net to draw Newcastle level with seven minutes left to play.

Then Heffernan won the game with just seconds of normal time remaining.

Here are the Newcastle Under-21s player ratings from the match...

Adam Harrison - 7

Will have been disappointed after getting a good hand to Gateshead’s opener. Made a couple of good saves, including a great reaction stop low to his left in stoppage time to secure the win.

Leo Shahar - 8

Put in several great crosses from the right, including a first-time effort for Neave’s goal. A composed performance with flourishes of real technical quality. Faded for a period in the second half before ending the game well with another assist.

Ciaran Thompson - 6

Good in possession with some good distribution and ball carrying. Caught out a few times defensively but kept his composure in the closing stages.

Cathal Heffernan - 7

Newcastle’s match-winner. A bullet header to secure victory. Improved as the game went on.

Charlie McArthur - 7

Deployed on the left side of the defence. In and out of the game but kept pushing and showed good quality with the ball at his feet.

Dylan Charlton - 6

Got up and down the left flank well before being brought off with Newcastle trailing 3-2.

Anthony Munda - 6

Imposed himself well against senior opposition. Conceded possession on a few occasions but often recovered well to clean things up.

Scott Bailey - 6

Kept things simple in the middle of the park with a no-nonsense display. Almost scored a stunning late goal but was denied by the goalkeeper.

Trevan Sanusi - 7

A real livewire. Constantly driving forward with the ball and improving physically too. There will be question marks over his decision-making and end product, but there was no questioning his key role in Newcastle’s opening goal. Gave the Gateshead defence plenty to think about.

Garang Kuol - 5

Quiet with only a couple of blocked shots to show for his performance. Replaced before the hour mark. Uncertainty remains over his future at the club with suggestions he could leave the club this month.

Sean Neave - 8

Will come away from that feeling he could have scored a hat-trick. Hot and cold in front of goal but took Newcastle’s opener well and showed good strength and tenacity to keep the ball and get a low cross in for the third. Led the line well and was a real handful at times. You can see why Eddie Howe rates him so highly at just 18. In terms of an attacking option for Howe, Neave is better than Alexander Isak at the moment, given he’s available, willing to play and will wear the shirt with pride.

Substitutes

Kyle Fitzgerald - 9

On for Kuol 57: Changed the game. Played a defence-splitting pass moments after coming on before giving Newcastle a route back into the game with a well-taken finish. A really encouraging performance from the bench - was Newcastle’s best player in the second half.

Thomas Bryant - n/a

On for Charlton 78: Brought fresh legs when Gateshead were tiring and helped Newcastle turn things around.

On for Neave 90: A late change.