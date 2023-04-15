Newcastle United’s run of five wins in a row came to an abrupt end at Villa Park as an Ollie Watkins-inspired Aston Villa claimed all three points.

After a couple of early warnings, Jacob Ramsey opened the scoring for the hosts, latching onto Ollie Watkins’ knock-down to slam home past Nick Pope.

The hosts continued to pile on the pressure and Newcastle were fortunate to go into the break a solitary goal behind.

Their resistance lasted just 20 minutes and withstood a VAR call to rule out a second for Villa before being broken again - with Watkins this time providing the goal scoring touch.

He would go onto add a second and Villa’s third as Unai Emery’s men wrapped up a comfortable and deserved win against the Magpies.

Here are our player ratings from Saturday’s game between Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Nick Pope - 7 Could do very little about Ramsey's opener. Pulled off a brilliant save minutes later to deny Watkins from making it two and then repeated the feat just minutes into the second-half. Again, couldn't do anything about the second goal and helped keep the score down, pulling off some crucial stops.

Kieran Trippier - 4 Was beaten in the air by Watkins to set up the first goal. Gave away a few cheap fouls with the second goal also coming down his side. Had a poor game compared to his usual very high standards.

Fabian Schar - 5 Booked midway through the first-half for a foul on Watkins. Had a tough afternoon.

Sven Botman - 5 Had a tough day up against an in-form Watkins who terrorised the defence all game.