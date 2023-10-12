Newcastle United have enjoyed a largely positive start to the 2023-24 campaign despite some early-season hiccups.

After losing three of their opening four matches, Newcastle have got things back on track since the last international break with a seven game unbeaten run which included five wins and five clean sheets.

Newcastle have climbed up to eighth in the Premier League table after eight matches while they sit top of their Champions League group after a 0-0 draw at AC Milan and 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain at St James’ Park. They also progressed to the last-16 of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win at home to Manchester City.

But at this early stage in the season, who has shone and who has struggled for The Magpies so far? We have looked at every member of Newcastle’s squad plus any younger players who have made an appearance and ranked and rated them based on their contributions so far.

Ratings also take into account expectations relative to the players in question. For example 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley is not expected to produce the same level of performances as £52million summer signing Sandro Tonali.

In total, we have rated 28 Newcastle United players to determine our top performers from the opening 11 matches in all competitions during the opening two months of the season.

Here are the ratings in full...

