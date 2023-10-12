News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Newcastle United player ratings so far: ‘Exceptional’ 9/10, 5/10 summer signing & ‘shock’ 6/10 - photos

Newcastle United have enjoyed a largely positive start to the 2023-24 campaign despite some early-season hiccups.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 12th Oct 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:41 BST

After losing three of their opening four matches, Newcastle have got things back on track since the last international break with a seven game unbeaten run which included five wins and five clean sheets.

Newcastle have climbed up to eighth in the Premier League table after eight matches while they sit top of their Champions League group after a 0-0 draw at AC Milan and 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain at St James’ Park. They also progressed to the last-16 of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win at home to Manchester City.

But at this early stage in the season, who has shone and who has struggled for The Magpies so far? We have looked at every member of Newcastle’s squad plus any younger players who have made an appearance and ranked and rated them based on their contributions so far.

Ratings also take into account expectations relative to the players in question. For example 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley is not expected to produce the same level of performances as £52million summer signing Sandro Tonali.

In total, we have rated 28 Newcastle United players to determine our top performers from the opening 11 matches in all competitions during the opening two months of the season.

Here are the ratings in full...

Dubravka is yet to get on the pitch for Newcastle this season with Nick Pope the preferred option between the sticks.

1. Martin Dubravka - n/a

Dubravka is yet to get on the pitch for Newcastle this season with Nick Pope the preferred option between the sticks.

Photo Sales
Another goalkeeper yet to feature.

2. Loris Karius - n/a

Another goalkeeper yet to feature.

Photo Sales
Yet to make a matchday squad.

3. Mark Gillespie - n/a

Yet to make a matchday squad.

Photo Sales
Hasn’t featured for the first-team this season but has made his return from injury with the Under-21s side.

4. Emil Krafth - n/a

Hasn’t featured for the first-team this season but has made his return from injury with the Under-21s side.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:MemberChampions LeaguePremier LeagueAC MilanNewcastleHomeManchester City