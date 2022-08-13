Newcastle United continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a goalless draw at Brighton & Hove Albion.
After a goalless first half which saw Callum Wilson have a goal ruled out for a foul and Brighton have an effort cleared off the line by Kieran Trippier, the hosts continued to push for the opening goal but Eddie Howe’s side were able to keep them at bay.
Here are Newcastle’s player ratings from the match...
1. Nick Pope - 9
A fine afternoon for Newcastle’s man of the moment. Made an excellent save to deny March prior to Trippier’s clearance and did well to tip Adam Lallana’s header wide. Was called into action once again to deny March with his legs.
Photo: Jan Kruger
2. Kieran Trippier - 7
Was beaten by Trossard on one of two occasions but did well to keep his composure. Made a crucial goalline clearance to stop March scoring.
Photo: Stu Forster
3. Fabian Schar - 8
Made a couple of important blocks and headers to keep Brighton at bay. Was alert to clear Veltman’s deflected effort in the closing stages.
Photo: Stu Forster
4. Sven Botman - 8
Winning the ball back and passing to Callum Wilson to start an attack showed an early glimpse of what the defender can bring to Newcastle’s side. Was strong in the air and on the ground. A solid debut.