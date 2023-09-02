Newcastle United player ratings: How did Newcastle United’s players fare in their disappointing defeat to Brighton?

After a cagey start at the Amex Stadium, it was the hosts who just shaded the play and were awarded for their efforts when Evan Ferguson slotted home past Nick Pope to put the Seagulls ahead midway through the first period.

Newcastle struggled to lay a glove on their opponents and rarely tested the Brighton back line and goalkeeper for the majority of the first period.

The second-half followed a similar pattern with the Magpies failing to test the Brighton defence and when Ferguson netted his second from distance after the hour mark, the game looked like drifting away from Howe’s side.

If the second didn’t kill off the Magpies then Ferguson’s third certainly did. The Irish international saw his strike deflect off Fabian Schar, wrong foot Nick Pope and nestle into the back of the net to cap a wonderful day for the teenager and a bitterly disappointing day for the Magpies.

Callum Wilson's late consolation mattered for very little.

Here are our player ratings from Newcastle United’s clash with Brighton at the Amex Stadium:

1 . Nick Pope - 4 Did well to stop a cross that deflected off Matt Targett in the 10th minute. Was at fault for Brighton’s opener after a sloppy kick and a spilt save allowed Ferguson to lash home. Was caught out for the second goal. Could do very little about the third goal. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 5 Faced a tough test against Karou Mitoma but was solid against his opposite number. A sloppy pass almost gifted Brighton a second ten minutes into the second-half. Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar - 4 Was solid at times but also committed a couple of fouls that stopped dangerous looking Brighton attacks. Booked in the 43rd minute. Couldn’t deal with Ferguson and a poor attempt to block the striker’s shot led to the third goal. Photo Sales

4 . Dan Burn - 5 Played as a centre-back amid injury to Sven Botman. Committed a few fouls early on against his former side. Lost Ferguson for his second and was booked in the 75th minute. Ended the game at left-back. Photo Sales