Newcastle United player ratings: Three 4/10’s and ‘anonymous’ 5/10’s disappoint as Brighton triumph
Newcastle United player ratings: How did Newcastle United’s players fare in their disappointing defeat to Brighton?
After a cagey start at the Amex Stadium, it was the hosts who just shaded the play and were awarded for their efforts when Evan Ferguson slotted home past Nick Pope to put the Seagulls ahead midway through the first period.
Newcastle struggled to lay a glove on their opponents and rarely tested the Brighton back line and goalkeeper for the majority of the first period.
The second-half followed a similar pattern with the Magpies failing to test the Brighton defence and when Ferguson netted his second from distance after the hour mark, the game looked like drifting away from Howe’s side.
If the second didn’t kill off the Magpies then Ferguson’s third certainly did. The Irish international saw his strike deflect off Fabian Schar, wrong foot Nick Pope and nestle into the back of the net to cap a wonderful day for the teenager and a bitterly disappointing day for the Magpies.
Callum Wilson's late consolation mattered for very little.
Here are our player ratings from Newcastle United’s clash with Brighton at the Amex Stadium: