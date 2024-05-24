Newcastle United lost 8-0 to the A-League All Stars at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne - here are the player ratings from the match.

Ben Old opened the scoring for the All-Stars early on against a young Newcastle side which didn’t have a single Premier League start between them. The lack of experience was perhaps telling as Nicolas Milanovic made it 2-0 following a defensive error.

Adam Taggart made it 3-0 before half-time as the A-League All Stars were in full control heading in at the break.

The majority of Newcastle’s senior players had already left the squad ahead of the game but Kieran Trippier, Lewis Hall and Elliot Anderson were all named on the bench for the match after Eddie Howe’s side beat Tottenham Hotspur on penalties on Monday.

The All Stars twice had the ball in the net within the opening 10 minutes of the second half but were denied on both occasions by the offside flag. But a tidy finish from substitute Apostolos Stamatelopoulos made it 4-0 just after the hour mark.

Stamatelopoulos then tapped the ball in to make it 5-0 before Jake Hollman did the same to make it 6-0.

Jordan Courtney-Perkins made it 7-0 before Bozhidar Kraev completed the rout in stoppage time. The match was men against boys in every sense of the word.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Mark Gillespie - 5 Made a couple of good saves to deny Jay O'Shea and Nicolas Milanovic though the latter was to make amends for an under-hit clearance. Saved by the offside flag after charging off his line in the second half. Photo Sales

2 . Harrison Ashby - 2 Tried to get forward and make things happen as the most experienced outfield head but didn't have much success. Would have expected better from the most experienced outfield player. Booked. Photo Sales

3 . Ciaran Thompson - 4 Looked decent in possession at times but will be disappointed with the three goals conceded before his withdrawal. His attempted clearance started the attack for the third goal. Photo Sales