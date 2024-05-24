Newcastle United lost 8-0 to the A-League All Stars at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne - here are the player ratings from the match.
Ben Old opened the scoring for the All-Stars early on against a young Newcastle side which didn’t have a single Premier League start between them. The lack of experience was perhaps telling as Nicolas Milanovic made it 2-0 following a defensive error.
Adam Taggart made it 3-0 before half-time as the A-League All Stars were in full control heading in at the break.
The majority of Newcastle’s senior players had already left the squad ahead of the game but Kieran Trippier, Lewis Hall and Elliot Anderson were all named on the bench for the match after Eddie Howe’s side beat Tottenham Hotspur on penalties on Monday.
The All Stars twice had the ball in the net within the opening 10 minutes of the second half but were denied on both occasions by the offside flag. But a tidy finish from substitute Apostolos Stamatelopoulos made it 4-0 just after the hour mark.
Stamatelopoulos then tapped the ball in to make it 5-0 before Jake Hollman did the same to make it 6-0.
Jordan Courtney-Perkins made it 7-0 before Bozhidar Kraev completed the rout in stoppage time. The match was men against boys in every sense of the word.
Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...
