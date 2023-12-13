Newcastle United 1-2 AC Milan: Here's how Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, Kieran Trippier and Co fared in the Champions League.

Newcastle United lost 2-1 against AC Milan in the Champions League at St James' Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made one change to his side that were beaten 4-1 at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday with Callum Wilson making his first start since the 2-0 Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund. Alexander Isak dropped to the bench where he was joined by Sean Longstaff and the returning Dan Burn.

Newcastle went into the game needing to win and hope Borussia Dortmund pick up a result against Paris Saint-Germain in order to progress.

Newcastle drew first blood in the 33rd minute as Lewis Miley set-up Joelinton to smash the hosts into the lead with a fine finish into the top left corner. The Magpies had been on the front foot since the start and deserved their lead which they took into half-time.

Christian Pulisic then equalised with a close-range effort before the hour mark and as it stood Newcastle were exiting the Champions League.

And Newcastle were then set to be out of Europe completely as Samuel Chukwueze made it 2-1 with five minutes of normal time remaining. And with that Newcastle's European dream ended.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Martin Dubravka - 5 Wasn't really tested before Milan's equaliser. Did nothing other than pick the ball out of his net though couldn't be faulted for either goal.

Kieran Trippier - 7 Fired a free-kick over early on. Played a great ball to release Joelinton for a big Newcastle chance. A much-improved display before being taken off following a knock.

Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Won some important defensive battles but couldn't stop Milan at key moments.