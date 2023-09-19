Newcastle United held AC Milan to a 0-0 draw in the Champions League at the San Siro on Tuesday night - here are the player ratings from the game.

Newcastle United’s first Champions League match in over 20 years saw around 3,900 away supporters travel to the San Siro for the group stage opener. Eddie Howe made three changes to his side that beat Brentford 1-0 over the weekend with Sandro Tonali returning against his former club, Alexander Isak starting up front and Jacob Murphy on the right win in place of Elliot Anderson, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes.

Milan dominated the chances in the first half with 15 shots on goal to Newcastle’s two but the game remained goalless at the break thanks to Nick Pope’s efforts in goal for The Magpies.

Newcastle improved in the second half but still struggled to create any meaningful opportunities in front of goal while Milan posted a less overwhelming but still dangerous threat.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 8 Made a good stop to deny Davide Calabria from distance and Samu Chukwueze at the back post shortly after. Made a number of crucial stops to keep Newcastle in the game as AC Milan threatened. His best performance of the season so far.

Kieran Trippier - 9 Kept things calm for Newcastle and used his Champions League experience to deal with the occasion well while others flustered. Lead by example once again.

Fabian Schar - 7 Undone by Milan's movement on a couple of occasions but won some important challenges. Booked.