RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 05: Jonjo Shelvey celebrates after winning a warm up game during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Al Hilal FC Training Centre on December 05, 2022 in Riyadh. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Newcastle United player ratings v Al Hilal: Two 9s and several 8s as ‘strong’ substitutes shine - gallery

Newcastle United thrashed Al Hilal 5-0 in Riyadh on Thursday evening to claim the Diriyah Season Cup - but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
1 minute ago

A first half brace from Joelinton has put Newcastle in a commanding position at the break. The Brazilian’s first goal was a header set up by Jacob Murphy before he doubled United’s advantage just before half-time.

Al Hilal had several chances themselves in the opening 45 minutes but were denied by several good saves from debutant goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Substitute Miguel Almiron then netted a brace to continue his fine run of form before young forward Dylan Stephenson made it 5-0

Here are our Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1. Loris Karius - 8

His first appearance for Newcastle United since signing as a free agent in September. Showed good handling early on and made a number of good saves. Can be very happy with his 45 minute display.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

2. Javier Manquillo - 7

A composed display. Played the ball out well and helped win back possession despite being rarely tested down his side.

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 6

A missed clearance almost allowed Al Hilal create a chance from a cross. Had a couple of shaky moments but ultimately kept a clean sheet.

Photo: Stu Forster

4. Sven Botman - 7

Was lucky to escape a big penalty shout for Al Hilal after a clumsy challenge inside the penalty area. His quality spraying the ball out from the back shone through in the second half as he came close to scoring a header shortly before being taken off.

Photo: George Wood

