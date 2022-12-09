Newcastle United player ratings v Al Hilal: Two 9s and several 8s as ‘strong’ substitutes shine - gallery
Newcastle United thrashed Al Hilal 5-0 in Riyadh on Thursday evening to claim the Diriyah Season Cup - but how did the players fare?
A first half brace from Joelinton has put Newcastle in a commanding position at the break. The Brazilian’s first goal was a header set up by Jacob Murphy before he doubled United’s advantage just before half-time.
Al Hilal had several chances themselves in the opening 45 minutes but were denied by several good saves from debutant goalkeeper Loris Karius.
Substitute Miguel Almiron then netted a brace to continue his fine run of form before young forward Dylan Stephenson made it 5-0
Here are our Newcastle United player ratings from the match...