Newcastle United lost 2-0 to Arsenal at St James’ Park on Sunday - here are the player ratings from the match.

Newcastle were denied an early penalty shout following a VAR check on a handball against Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior. Referee Chris Kavanagh had initially awarded the spot kick but overruled the decision after consulting the screen.

Moments later Arsenal took the lead as Martin Odegaard’s 25-yard strike with his left foot found the bottom right corner of the goal. And that was the difference between the sides at the break as Newcastle found themselves 1-0 down at home for the second week running.

Last Sunday, The Magpies were able to turn things around in the second half against Southampton and they had chances to do so against Arsenal as they were denied by the post and Aaron Ramsdale within five minutes of the restart.

But Arsenal doubled their lead inside the final 20 minutes as Gabriel Martinelli’s low ball deflected in off Fabian Schar’s outstretched leg.

Newcastle’s second home defeat of the season leaves them three points inside the Champions League qualification places with four games to play and a game in hand on Liverpool in fifth.

The Magpies play Leeds United at Elland Road next week as they look to get back to winning ways.

Here are the player ratings from the Arsenal match...

Nick Pope - 7 Beaten by Martin Odegaard from distance but made a good double save to deny Gabriel Martinelli and the Norwegian shortly after. Stood tall to deny Bukayo Saka and Odegaard again in the first half as Arsenal pushed for a second.

Kieran Trippier - 7 Made some incisive challenges down the right. A calm head in an otherwise flustered United back line.

Fabian Schar - 6 Denied by a brilliant save from Aaron Ramsdale. Made a couple of good blocks at the other end. His outstretched leg put the game beyond Newcastle's reach.

Sven Botman - 5 Arsenal's opener went through his legs before finding the net. He was exposed by the pace of Arsenal's attack and couldn't stop Martinelli's cross for the second goal.