Newcastle United claimed a 1-0 win over Arsenal at St James’ Park on Saturday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.

A fiery encounter at St James’ Park saw both sides shown several yellow cards but clear chances few and far between in the first half.

The biggest talking point of the first half came as Kai Havertz cynically fouled Sean Longstaff on the touchline but referee Stuart Attwell only showed the Arsenal forward a yellow card. Several Newcastle players, including Longstaff were then booked for protesting the decision.

But with neither goalkeeper really being tested in the opening 45, the sides went in at 0-0.

Anthony Gordon had the ball in the net just after the hour mark with the goal eventually given after 67 minutes following a lengthy VAR check.

After eight minutes of stoppage time, the final whistle confirmed three points for Newcastle and Arsenal’s first defeat of the Premier League season.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 6 His distribution has been questionable at times but otherwise didn’t have much to do other than remain alert. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 7 Put in a few dangerous balls from the right before being swapped to left-back in the second half. A dependable defensive presence. Photo Sales

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 8 Won a couple of important headers when Arsenal looked to threaten and made an excellent last-ditch challenge on Eddie Nketiah in the second half. A man-mountain at the back at times. Photo Sales