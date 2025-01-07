Newcastle United beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made one forced change from the side that won 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday with former Arsenal player Joe Willock coming into the midfield in place of the suspended Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle went into the game on the back of six successive wins in all competitions but hadn’t won away at the Emirates Stadium since 2011.

Arsenal had a big chance to take the lead after half an hour as Gabriel Martinelli raced through on goal only to be denied by the post.

But it was Newcastle who took the lead in the tie as Jacob Murphy set up Alexander Isak once again to score his 15th goal of the campaign. A quarter of the way through the tie, Newcastle led 1-0.

Shortly after the restart, Newcastle doubled their lead through Anthony Gordon, who tapped the ball in after David Raya parried Isak’s shot. The Magpies then had to withstand a sustained period of pressure to see out the clean sheet and 2-0 win.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 8 Made one big save at the end of the first half. Put under pressure from set-pieces but dealt with it well, making some good claims. Reacted well, handled the ball comfortbaly and commanded his area. Looked emotional as he left the pitch in what could be his final appearance. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento - 7 Typically got forward well and showed good energy but was indecisive in the final third. Defended well when needed. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Sven Botman - 8 Made an incredible last-ditch block to deny a potential Arsenal goal. His lack of match sharpness was perhaps evident as Martinelli burned past him to break clear on goal. Won the header in the build-up to Newcastle's opener. A heroic defensive effort. | Getty Images Photo Sales