Newcastle United lost 4-1 against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made three changes to his side that drew 2-2 with AFC Bournemouth last time out in the Premier League. Dan Burn dropped to the bench with Tino Livramento starting his first league match since New Year's Day while Alexander Isak marked his return from injury as Harvey Barnes dropped back to the bench.

The big change of the evening saw Loris Karius handed his first Premier League appearance for Newcastle, almost 18 months after signing and a year since his only other competitive start in the Carabao Cup final.

Arsenal took the lead inside the opening 20 minutes as Gabriel's header was initially saved by Karius only for the ball to deflect back off Sven Botman twice, just going over the line.

Arsenal doubled their lead shortly afterwards as Gabriel Martinelli's low ball was turned in by Kai Havertz.

Newcastle were able to gain some composure and stop Arsenal scoring again as the sides went in 2-0 at the break.

The Magpies were much improved at the start of the second half but went 3-0 down with 25 minutes left to play as Bukayo Saka cut onto his left foot and found the bottom left corner of the goal.

Arsenal then made it 4-0 as Jakub Kiwior's header deflected in off Lewis Miley.

Joe Willock marked his return from injury with a consolation goal against his former club to make it 4-1 in the closing stages as he nodded the ball in from Dan Burn's cross.

Here are the Newcastle player ratings from the match...

Loris Karius - 6 Had a couple of straightforward saves to make early on. Initially made a good save to deny Gabriel but couldn't keep out the deflection off Sven Botman afterwards. Made a good stop to deny Bukayo Saka and was alert coming off his line. Was unlucky to concede so many on his return to the side but will feel he ought to have done better for Arsenal's fourth in particular.

Kieran Trippier - 5 Made some important challenges and interceptions but couldn't get forward an influence things as he usually would.

Fabian Schar - 3 Conceded possession in a dangerous area early on and did it again when Newcastle were 2-0 down. Careless at the back and wasn't able to clear Bukayo Saka's shot away for the third goal.