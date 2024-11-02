Newcastle United beat Arsenal 1-0 at St James’ Park in the Premier League - here are the ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made three changes to the side that beat Chelsea 2-0 in the Carabao Cup with Bruno Guimaraes, Tino Livramento and Dan Burn coming in for Sandro Tonali, Emil Krafth and Lloyd Kelly. It was a third start in six days for Alexander Isak and the striker scored for the third game running as he headed the ball in from Anthony Gordon’s cross to give Newcastle an early lead.

It was Isak’s 12th goal in his last 12 appearances at St James’ Park and his third in the Premier League this season, taking him level as Newcastle’s top league scorer alongside Harvey Barnes.

Arsenal posed a threat from set pieces but failed to really test Nick Pope in goal as Newcastle kept the away side at arm’s length until half-time as the sides went in at 1-0.

Joe Willock forced a save from David Raya in the Arsenal goal early in the second half and blazed a shot over the bar shortly afterwards.

Arsenal pushed to try and find an equaliser in the second half but Newcastle were able to hold out for all three points and end a run of five league matches without a win.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 7 Had a tough challenge dealing with Arsenal's threat from set pieces but not tested in terms of shots faced. Made some important claims and punched the ball well. Booked. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento - 7 Stood up to Martinelli's threat well with some smart defending and good turns of pace. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar - 7 His distribution was slightly off at times and had a couple of shaky moments dealing with high balls but was solid at key moments. Made an important block and kept Arsenal at bay when under pressure. Booked for kicking the ball away. | Getty Images Photo Sales