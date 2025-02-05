Newcastle United beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

Newcastle went into the game with a 2-0 lead from the first leg and thought they’d made it 3-0 on aggregate in the opening minutes as Alexander Isak broke clear and found the top left corner of the goal only for a lengthy VAR check to rule out the goal for offside.

Isak was slipped in again by Gordon after 20 minutes but this time was denied by the post. Fortunately, Jacob Murphy was there to react quickly and poke the ball in on the rebound to make it 1-0 on the night.

Shortly after half-time, Newcastle doubled their lead as Fabian Schar won the ball high up for Anthony Gordon to double the hosts’ lead on the night and make it 4-0 on aggregate.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 7 Made an important save at his near post early on and denied Declan Rice with his leg late on but but didn't have too much to do otherwise. Distributed the ball well. | Getty Images

2 . Kieran Trippier - 8 Won some important defensive headers and was almost faultless on his return to the side. Got forward when he could and linked up well with Jacob Murphy. | Getty Images

3 . Fabian Schar - 8 Looked more comfortable with Trippier and Botman either side of him. Did brilliantly to win the ball on the edge of the box and set up Gordon to make it 2-0. | AFP via Getty Images