Newcastle United beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match.
Newcastle went into the game with a 2-0 lead from the first leg and thought they’d made it 3-0 on aggregate in the opening minutes as Alexander Isak broke clear and found the top left corner of the goal only for a lengthy VAR check to rule out the goal for offside.
Isak was slipped in again by Gordon after 20 minutes but this time was denied by the post. Fortunately, Jacob Murphy was there to react quickly and poke the ball in on the rebound to make it 1-0 on the night.
Shortly after half-time, Newcastle doubled their lead as Fabian Schar won the ball high up for Anthony Gordon to double the hosts’ lead on the night and make it 4-0 on aggregate.
Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...