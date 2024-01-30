Newcastle United beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

The Magpies went into the game having not won a Premier League match away from home since September while Aston Villa had not lost a home league match since February 2023. Eddie Howe's side have lost each of their last four Premier League matches and sit 14 points behind Villa in the Premier League table.

The Magpies took the lead through Fabian Schar in the first half as the defender volleyed in from Kieran Trippier's corner. The Swiss centre-back then doubled Newcastle's lead shortly after as he reacted quickest to Anthony Gordon's shot which deflected back off the crossbar.

Just as things seemed to be going quite well for Newcastle, they were dealt yet another injury blow with Alexander Isak forced off at the end of the first half as they went in 2-0 up at the break.

Despite the blow to their top goalscorer, the goals kept coming for Newcastle as a sweeping breakaway move saw Miguel Almiron's low cross met by Jacob Murphy at the back post before Alex Moreno slid the ball into his own net to make it 3-0 to the visitors.

Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back with 20 minutes remaining as he tapped in from Leon Bailey's cross to make it 3-1. Watkins had the ball in the net just a minute later but was denied by the offside flag and a VAR check.

Despite Villa pushing late on, The Magpies were still able to see out only their second away win of the Premier League season with relative ease.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 7 Took a couple of knocks but distributed the ball around well and made a good save to deny Matty Cash in the second half. Made several good claims. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 9 Positive and almost set Isak up with a well-weighted pass. His corners led to Newcastle's opening two goals. Defensively excellent too. Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar - 9 Kept his cool defensively and reacted well to score twice in the first half. Cleared a ball off the line in the second. Saw Watkins get the wrong side as Villa pulled one back. Was denied his hat-trick in the closing stages. A Swiss masterclass. Photo Sales