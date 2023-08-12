Newcastle United player ratings v Aston Villa: ‘World class’ 9/10 & several 8/10s in 5-1 win - gallery
Newcastle United opened the Premier League season with an emphatic 5-1 win against Aston Villa at St James’ Park on Saturday - here are our player ratings from the match.
Newcastle started the new season with £52million midfielder Sandro Tonali straight into the starting XI with fellow summer signings Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento on the bench. And it proved to be an inspired decision from Eddie Howe as the Italian midfielder found the net just six minutes into his Premier League debut, sliding the ball home from Anthony Gordon’s cross.
Villa quickly drew level after 11 minutes as another Premier League debutant Moussa Diaby turned in on the volley from close range.
But the frantic started to the game continued as Newcastle were back in front by the 16 minute mark as a well-worked free-kick routine was eventually turned in by Alexander Isak.
Isak then made it 3-1 in the second half with a deft chipped finish after winning the ball back inside the penalty area.
Callum Wilson put the game beyond doubt in the closing stages as he turned in his fourth consecutive opening day goal for The Magpies from Harvey Barnes’ cross.
Barnes still got his debut goal after smart pass through from Jacob Murphy as the match ended 5-1.
Here are our player ratings from the match...