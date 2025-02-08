Birmingham City 2-3 Newcastle United player ratings: Here’s how Callum Wilson, Will Osula, Bruno Guimaraes and co fared.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United beat Birmingham City 3-2 in the FA Cup fourth round at St Andrew’s - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made nine changes to the side that beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night. Callum Wilson made his first start of the season while Nick Pope returned in goal for the first time in two months following a knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After going behind early to Bromley in the previous round, it was another poor start for The Magpies as Birmingham opened the scoring inside the first minute. An unmarked Ethan Laird lashed home off the underside of the crossbar after Newcastle failed to deal with an early corner.

Newcastle drew level through Joe Willock after his strike was awarded as a goal by the linesman despite Birmingham goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell saving it on the line - though it was deemed just over it.

Minutes later, Newcastle turned things around with Wilson bundling in his first goal of the season on the line.

But Birmingham bounced back with a stunning strike from Tomoki Iwata from 25 yards to make it 2-2. And that’s how the sides went in at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle were pushing for a winner in the second half and found a breakthrough inside the final 10 minutes of normal time as Willock turned in his second of the game from a tight angle.

While they didn’t make easy work of it, that was enough to secure Newcastle’s place in the fifth round of the FA Cup next month.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 7

Stunned on his return to the side, conceding in the opening minute without knowing much about it. Made a fine diving save to deny Keshi Anderson on the volley. Could do little about Birmingham’s second but made a big save late on to keep Newcastle’s lead intact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tino Livramento - 6

Not his best defensive display but grew into the game in an attacking sense as Birmingham tired in the second half.

Emil Krafth - 6

Generally comfortable on the ball but had one moment of poor defending to gift Birmingham a chance.

Dan Burn - 5

Shaky on a couple of occasions. Booked for a cynical foul and withdrawn shortly after half-time.

Matt Targett - 6

Released a few searching balls down the left. Looked solid in possession. Steady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Guimaraes - 6

Didn’t really stamp his authority on the midfield as you’d expect in a game like this.

Lewis Miley - 6

A bit passive in midfield at times but came into the game more in the closing stages. Showed good control to get the ball into the box but couldn’t find the final pass or shot.

Sean Longstaff - 6

Lacked awareness at key moments and was fortunate not to concede a penalty after dwelling on the ball inside the box. But played a key role in setting up Willock to make it 3-2.

Will Osula - 8

His pace and power made him a real threat down the right. Played a part in the first two goals with his energy and endeavour. Could have scored himself after being played in by Willock but wasn’t able to get a clean shot away. Moved into a central role in the second half following Wilson’s withdrawal but couldn’t find the space to threaten. Booked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Willock - 9

Had a rusty start on the ball but remained involved and was in the right place at the right time to draw Newcastle level with a contentious strike. Had the ball in the net again in the first half but this time it was the linesman’s flag that denied him. Eventually got his second in the closing stages with an angled finish to win the tie. Bounced back brilliantly after a difficult previous weekend. Booked.

Callum Wilson - 7

Played a key role in the equaliser with a good cross from the left. Was alert to turn the ball in on the line to make it 2-1. Withdrawn before the hour mark on what was a solid return to the side.

Substitutes

Sandro Tonali - 8

On for Guimaraes 46: Grabbed control of the game in the second half.

Fabian Schar - 6

On for Burn 54: Took a knock to his back shortly after coming on but generally kept things tight at the back in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Murphy - 7

On for Wilson 54: Offered something different for Newcastle in the second half and kept the Birmingham defence busy. Had a shot cleared off the line after rounding the goalkeeper. Shot wide in stoppage time.

On for Osula 90