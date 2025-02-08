Newcastle United beat Birmingham City 3-2 in the FA Cup fourth round at St Andrew’s - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made nine changes to the side that beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night. Callum Wilson made his first start of the season while Nick Pope returned in goal for the first time in two months following a knee injury.

After going behind early to Bromley in the previous round, it was another poor start for The Magpies as Birmingham opened the scoring inside the first minute. An unmarked Ethan Laird lashed home off the underside of the crossbar after Newcastle failed to deal with an early corner.

Newcastle drew level through Joe Willock after his strike was awarded as a goal by the linesman despite Birmingham goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell saving it on the line - though it was deemed just over it.

Minutes later, Newcastle turned things around with Wilson bundling in his first goal of the season on the line.

But Birmingham bounced back with a stunning strike from Tomoki Iwata from 25 yards to make it 2-2. And that’s how the sides went in at half-time.

Newcastle were pushing for a winner in the second half and found a breakthrough inside the final 10 minutes of normal time as Willock turned in his second of the game from a tight angle.