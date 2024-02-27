Newcastle United progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 4-3 penalty shootout win at Blackburn Rovers - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made five changes to his side that were beaten 4-1 at Arsenal on Saturday with Martin Dubravka, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn, Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy coming into the side in place of Loris Karius, Sven Botman, Tino Livramento, Lewis Miley and Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle went into the game looking to progress to the quarter-final of the FA Cup for only the second time in the last 18 years.

While The Magpies had plenty of possession in the opening stages, it was Blackburn who came closest in the opening half hour as Sammie Szmodics hit the side netting and Tyrhys Dolan was denied by a brilliant save from Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle pushed forward but weren't able to create any meaningful chances in the first half as the sides went in 0-0 at the break.

Moments after missing a one-on-one chance, Anthony Gordon gave Newcastle the lead by tapping the ball in from Miguel Almiron's low pass across goal. With 20 minutes of the 90 to play, The Magpies led 1-0.

But the lead lasted less than 10 minutes as a miss-timed header from Lascelles gifted the home side a chance which was turned in by Sammie Szmodics on the rebound.

With the score 1-1 after 90 minutes, the match headed to extra time. The Magpies had some great chances to go ahead in extra time through Gordon, Sean Longstaff and Harvey Barnes but weren't able to get them as the match went to penalties.

And that's where Newcastle finally got the job done with Dubravka saving two penalties in the shootout to see Newcastle win 4-3 on penalties.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 9 After a quiet opening half-hour, made an excellent save to deny Tyrhys Dolan and Blackburn a certain goal. Made another good save at the end of the first half and and important one at the start of the second and right at the end of normal time. Was the hero in the penalty shootout with two saves. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 5 Had several set-piece opportunities that didn't come to anything. Couldn't get into the game as he usually would and was taken off for extra time. Photo Sales

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 4 Came close to opening the scoring in the second half but will not want to see Blackburn's equaliser again as he got his header all wrong and looked nervous from then on. Booked. Photo Sales