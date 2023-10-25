Newcastle United were beaten 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday night - here are the player ratings from the match.

Newcastle’s third Champions League group stage match started with some big chances at both ends as Nick Pope was forced to make an impressive double save while Anthony Gordon saw a shot blocked.

Alexander Isak was forced off early for The Magpies as Callum Wilson came on in place of the Swede looking to score his first goal in the competition.

On the stroke of half-time, Felix Nmecha gave Dortmund the lead as Newcastle trailed for the first time in the Champions League this season.

Newcastle grew into the game in the second half with Wilson denied by a great point-blank save from Gregor Kobel as the score remained 1-0 to the visitors. Newcastle were twice denied by the bar late on as Dortmund claimed three points.

Here are the player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 8 Made an important stop with his legs in the opening two minutes. Was called into action shortly after as he made an incredible double save to deny Donyell Malen and Niclas Fullkrug. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 6 Linked play up down the right but lacked his usual high standard of delivery. Photo Sales

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Made some important blocks and was typically strong in the air but caught ball watching on occasion. Photo Sales