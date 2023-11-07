Newcastle United player ratings v Borussia Dortmund: ‘Poor’ 5/10 & ‘much improved’ 7/10 in 2-0 loss - photos
Newcastle United were beaten 2-0 at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday - here are the player ratings from the match.
Newcastle United went into the crunch Group F game looking to bounce back from their defeat to Borussia Dortmund last time out at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe made three changes to his side that beat Arsenal 1-0 in the Premier League over the weekend, handing full Champions League debuts to Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Joe Willock.
Dortmund were in control for the early part of the match and took the lead midway through the first half as Niclas Fullkrug turned the ball in from close range.
Newcastle have had a couple of half chances but ultimately struggled to threaten the Dortmund goal as the sides went in at 1-0.
As they did in the reverse fixture last month, The Magpies pushed for an equaliser in the second half with Joelinton coming close with a header.
With Newcastle applying the pressure, Dortmund countered to put the game to bed with Julian Brandt making it 2-0 following a counter-attack from a Kieran Trippier free-kick.
The defeat leaves Newcastle three points behind Dortmund heading into the final two group stage matches against Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan as they face an uphill battle in their bid to qualify for the last-16.
Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...