Newcastle United were beaten 2-0 at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday - here are the player ratings from the match.

Newcastle United went into the crunch Group F game looking to bounce back from their defeat to Borussia Dortmund last time out at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe made three changes to his side that beat Arsenal 1-0 in the Premier League over the weekend, handing full Champions League debuts to Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Joe Willock.

Dortmund were in control for the early part of the match and took the lead midway through the first half as Niclas Fullkrug turned the ball in from close range.

Newcastle have had a couple of half chances but ultimately struggled to threaten the Dortmund goal as the sides went in at 1-0.

As they did in the reverse fixture last month, The Magpies pushed for an equaliser in the second half with Joelinton coming close with a header.

With Newcastle applying the pressure, Dortmund countered to put the game to bed with Julian Brandt making it 2-0 following a counter-attack from a Kieran Trippier free-kick.

The defeat leaves Newcastle three points behind Dortmund heading into the final two group stage matches against Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan as they face an uphill battle in their bid to qualify for the last-16.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 6 Was alert to parry away to deny Niclas Fullkrug and Karim Adeyemi but could do little to stop the opening goal. Tipped Julian Brandt’s efforts around the post twice in the second half. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 5 Lacked his usual sharpness in possession as Dortmund applied the pressure. His poor set-piece led to Dortmund’s counter attack for the second goal. Photo Sales

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Had Newcastle’s first effort on target in the match with a header from a corner. Made a couple of big challenges but couldn’t stop Dortmund finding the net. Photo Sales