Newcastle United lost 4-1 to Bournemouth at St James’ Park on Saturday - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged side from the 3-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening as he looked to claim a 10th successive win in all competitions.

But after just six minutes Bournemouth took the lead with Justin Kluivert finding the bottom right corner.

Bruno Guimaraes pulled Newcastle level with a header from Lewis Hall’s corner after 25 minutes.

But just before half-time, Bournemouth went back in front as Kluivert netted his second of the game.

Bournemouth thought they’d made it 3-1 around the hour mark but Dango Ouattara’s effort was ultimately disallowed for the ball going out of play.

The Cherries did make it 3-1 as Kluivert netted his hat-trick in style before Milos Kerkez made it 4-1 in the final moments.

Here are the player ratings from the match...

Martin Dubravka - 5 Made a couple of decent saves in the match. Could do little about the goals but will have been disappointed to concede four.

Tino Livramento - 4 Beaten by Semenyo twice early on. A shaky defensive showing. Moved over to left-back for the final 25 minutes.

Sven Botman - 4 Looks rusty with some wayward touches and passes. Withdrawn at half-time.