Newcastle United player ratings v Bournemouth: 3/10 'well off the pace' & Alexander Isak 'no threat'

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 18th Jan 2025, 13:22 BST
Updated 18th Jan 2025, 14:40 BST

Newcastle United 1-4 AFC Bournemouth player ratings: Here’s how Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Sandro Tonali fared.

Newcastle United lost 4-1 to Bournemouth at St James’ Park on Saturday - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged side from the 3-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening as he looked to claim a 10th successive win in all competitions.

But after just six minutes Bournemouth took the lead with Justin Kluivert finding the bottom right corner.

Bruno Guimaraes pulled Newcastle level with a header from Lewis Hall’s corner after 25 minutes.

But just before half-time, Bournemouth went back in front as Kluivert netted his second of the game.

Bournemouth thought they’d made it 3-1 around the hour mark but Dango Ouattara’s effort was ultimately disallowed for the ball going out of play.

The Cherries did make it 3-1 as Kluivert netted his hat-trick in style before Milos Kerkez made it 4-1 in the final moments.

Here are the player ratings from the match...

Made a couple of decent saves in the match. Could do little about the goals but will have been disappointed to concede four.

1. Martin Dubravka - 5

Made a couple of decent saves in the match. Could do little about the goals but will have been disappointed to concede four. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Beaten by Semenyo twice early on. A shaky defensive showing. Moved over to left-back for the final 25 minutes.

2. Tino Livramento - 4

Beaten by Semenyo twice early on. A shaky defensive showing. Moved over to left-back for the final 25 minutes. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Looks rusty with some wayward touches and passes. Withdrawn at half-time.

3. Sven Botman - 4

Looks rusty with some wayward touches and passes. Withdrawn at half-time. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Conceded possession in the build-up to Bournemouth’s opener. Made a big tackle to recover and stop Ouattara. Not up to his recent standards.

4. Dan Burn - 5

Conceded possession in the build-up to Bournemouth’s opener. Made a big tackle to recover and stop Ouattara. Not up to his recent standards. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BournemouthPlayer ratingsEddie HoweDan Burn
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice