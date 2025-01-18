Newcastle United lost 4-1 to Bournemouth at St James’ Park on Saturday - here are the player ratings from the match.
Eddie Howe named an unchanged side from the 3-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening as he looked to claim a 10th successive win in all competitions.
But after just six minutes Bournemouth took the lead with Justin Kluivert finding the bottom right corner.
Bruno Guimaraes pulled Newcastle level with a header from Lewis Hall’s corner after 25 minutes.
But just before half-time, Bournemouth went back in front as Kluivert netted his second of the game.
Bournemouth thought they’d made it 3-1 around the hour mark but Dango Ouattara’s effort was ultimately disallowed for the ball going out of play.
The Cherries did make it 3-1 as Kluivert netted his hat-trick in style before Milos Kerkez made it 4-1 in the final moments.
Here are the player ratings from the match...
