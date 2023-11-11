Newcastle United player ratings: Who shone and who struggled in 2-0 AFC Bournemouth defeat.

Newcastle United were beaten 2-0 at AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made three changes to the side that lost 2-0 at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night with Miguel Almiron, Anthony Gordon and Lewis Miley coming into the side for Tino Livramento, Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes.

Joe Willock and Lewis Hall were handed their first Premier League starts of the season while Miley made his full league debut for The Magpies at just 17 years old.

Bournemouth saw a couple of early chances saved by Nick Pope before Newcastle's first shot of the game resulted in Sean Longstaff's strike from distance being tipped over by Neto.

Newcastle were dealt yet another blow in the first half with Almiron being forced off after the half-hour mark.

The sides went in at 0-0 though Bournemouth went ahead on the hour mark as Dominic Solanke blasted the ball past Pope from close range.

Solanke then made it 2-0 shortly afterwards as Newcastle's seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 8 Alert to save Ryan Christie's Antonie Semenyo's early shots on goal. Parried away Justin Kluivert's effort midway through the first half and made another fine stop to deny Christie shortly after. Finally beaten by Solanke on the hour mark. The scoreline could have been embarrassing if it weren't for the goalkeeper as he continued to make good saves despite being 2-0 down. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 5 Almost saw a free-kick sneak in. Not able to impose himself on the game with hit and miss passing. Photo Sales

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 5 Made a brilliant last ditch block to stop Dominic Solanke. Saw a header saved by Neto. Solid in the air but was shaky on the ball. Booked. Photo Sales