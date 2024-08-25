Newcastle United drew 1-1 with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Marcus Tavernier opened the scoring for The Cherries following a mistake from Joelinton.

Eddie Howe made two changes to the side that beat Southampton 1-0 on the opening day of the season with the suspended Fabian Schar dropping out to be replaced by Emil Krafth at centre-back. New signing Lloyd Kelly made his full debut against his former club with Lewis Hall dropping to the bench.

Howe was looking to pick up his first league win against The Cherries since leaving the club in 2020. The Magpies boss went into the game having drawn three and lost one of his three encounters with his former club in the Premier League.

After a positive start to the match from Newcastle which saw Alexander Isak denied by Neto, Nick Pope was called into action at the opposite end to deny new Cherries signing Evanilson. Antoine Semenyo then saw a dipping effort from the edge of the box crash back off the Newcastle crossbar as the scoreline remained 0-0 after half an hour.

But in the build-up to half-time, former Newcastle academy player Tavernier put The Cherries ahead after Joelinton was robbed of possession in a dangerous area.

The hosts held onto their lead going in at half-time as Newcastle faced a fifth consecutive league match without a win against Howe’s former club.

Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes and Joelinton came close in the second half but Bournemouth were holding on to their lead heading into the closing stages.

But Newcastle finally drew level with 15 minutes to go as Anthony Gordon tapped in Barnes’ cross at the back post to make it 1-1. Bournemouth then reacted well with two good chances to re-take the lead before Newcastle were denied by a couple more good saves from Neto.

Bournemouth thought they’d won it in stoppage time as Dango Ouattara turned the ball in from a corner only for the goal to be ruled out for handball.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 6 Stood up well to deny Evanilson from opening the scoring. Could do little about the goal. Very poor with his distribution. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento - 5 Had to stand up well defensively as Bournemouth threatened down his side. Switched off for Bournemouth's goal. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Emil Krafth - 7 Stood up well to draw a foul from Evanilson as the Bournemouth striker threatened to burst through on goal. Played a long ball through to release Alexander Isak to get a shot away. Sometimes hesitant playing the ball out which put Newcastle on the back foot. Generally solid once again. | Getty Images Photo Sales