Newcastle United player ratings gallery v Bournemouth: 8/10 ‘warrior’ & ‘wasteful’ 6/10
Newcastle United beat AFC Bournemouth 1-0 in the Carabao Cup fourth round match at St James’s Park - here are the player ratings from the match
Newcastle booked their place in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup thanks to a second half own goal from Adam Smith.
A return to competitive action following the World Cup break saw United enjoy plenty of possession in the opening 45 minutes. Callum Wilson thought he’d given the hosts the lead against his former club only for a late offside flag to rule it out.
Newcastle had several chances to take the lead before the break but ultimately didn’t take them as the sides went in goalless.
The Magpies took the lead midway through the second half as Smith turned Kieran Trippier’s cross into his own net. And Newcastle were able to see out the win to continue their fine form at St James’s Park in 2022.
Here are our player ratings from the match...