Newcastle United beat AFC Bournemouth 1-0 in the Carabao Cup fourth round match at St James’s Park - here are the player ratings from the match

Newcastle booked their place in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup thanks to a second half own goal from Adam Smith.

A return to competitive action following the World Cup break saw United enjoy plenty of possession in the opening 45 minutes. Callum Wilson thought he’d given the hosts the lead against his former club only for a late offside flag to rule it out.

Newcastle had several chances to take the lead before the break but ultimately didn’t take them as the sides went in goalless.

The Magpies took the lead midway through the second half as Smith turned Kieran Trippier’s cross into his own net. And Newcastle were able to see out the win to continue their fine form at St James’s Park in 2022.

Here are our player ratings from the match...

1. Nick Pope - 7 Had to be alert as Bournemouth posed a threat with high balls into the box. Made a good low save to deny Jack Stacey. Photo Sales

2. Kieran Trippier - 7 Had Newcastle’s first meaningful chance as he hit a free-kick wide of the left post. Put some teasing balls into the box and was crucially able to force Adam Smith to turn the ball into his own goal. Photo Sales

3. Fabian Schar - 8 A warrior on the field. Suffered an early injury scare but recovered quickly and got stuck in to help Newcastle remain on the front foot. Almost marked his 31st birthday with a goal with his shot from distance going just wide of the left post. Came close again following a flick on from Sven Botman and played a great ball forward to release Kieran Trippier. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Sven Botman - 7 Covered brilliantly to mark Dominic Solanke out of the game and was rarely beaten in the air despite Bournemouth’s aerial threat. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales