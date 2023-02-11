Newcastle United player ratings v Bournemouth: ‘Uncharacteristic’ 4/10 & 7/10 ‘standout’ - gallery
Newcastle United drew 1-1 with Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.
Marcos Senesi gave Bournemouth the lead following a corner that was flicked on by Dango Ouattara in the first half. It was the first time Newcastle had trailed a Premier League match since they last faced Bournemouth at St James’s Park back in September.
But on the stroke of half-time, Newcastle found an equaliser as Miguel Almiron stroked home his 10th goal of the season to make it 1-1 at the break.
A goalless second half followed as The Magpies remained fourth in the table with a fifth draw in six matches as they made it 17 games unbeaten in the top flight.
Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...