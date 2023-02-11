Newcastle United drew 1-1 with Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.

Marcos Senesi gave Bournemouth the lead following a corner that was flicked on by Dango Ouattara in the first half. It was the first time Newcastle had trailed a Premier League match since they last faced Bournemouth at St James’s Park back in September.

But on the stroke of half-time, Newcastle found an equaliser as Miguel Almiron stroked home his 10th goal of the season to make it 1-1 at the break.

A goalless second half followed as The Magpies remained fourth in the table with a fifth draw in six matches as they made it 17 games unbeaten in the top flight.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 6 Reacted well to claw away Solanke’s header early on and was alert to come off his line quickly to clear the danger when Bournemouth looked to threaten. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 6 Put plenty of balls into the box from the right flank and from set-pieces but they ultimately came to nothing. Was beaten to the flick-on for Bournemouth’s opener. Made a crucial clearance off the line late on. Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar - 6 Headed wide from a corner with Newcastle’s first chance of the game. Played a few positive balls out from the back. Photo Sales

4 . Sven Botman - 5 Looked a little sluggish in and out of possession. His passing could have been sharper at times but he was still able to make a couple of important blocks. Photo Sales