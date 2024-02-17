Newcastle United drew 2-2 with AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park on Saturday afternoon.

Eddie Howe made one change to the side that beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 last weekend with Callum Wilson dropping out due to injury and Harvey Barnes returning to the starting line-up for the first time since September.

Newcastle hadn't won a game at St James' Park in two months while Bournemouth were looking for their first Premier League win of 2024.

The opening stages of the match saw chances at both ends with Dominic Solanke twice coming close for The Cherries while Anthony Gordon had a good opportunity to break the deadlock for Newcastle with a header.

Newcastle's recent matches have been high scoring since the turn of the year but neither side were able to find the net in the opening 45 minutes as the sides went in at 0-0.

But Newcastle gifted Bournemouth the lead shortly after the restart as Martin Dubravka's slip allowed Solanke to poke the ball in unopposed from close range.

But The Cherries' lead didn't last long as Newcastle were awarded a penalty following a lengthy VAR check for a foul on Fabian Schar. Gordon stepped up and converted from the spot to make it 1-1.

Bournemouth then went back in front as Antonie Semenyo drilled the ball into the bottom left corner moments after Gordon squandered a great chance to give Newcastle the lead.

Newcastle grabbed a late equaliser through an unlikely source as late substitute Matt Ritchie scrambled the ball in from close range moments after coming on in stoppage time.

That saw Newcastle claim another point at St James' Park as their wait for a home win in 2024 continues.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 5 Unconvincing from crosses at times but made a good stop to deny Dominic Solanke from close range and an even better one shortly afterwards. A costly slip gifted Bournemouth the lead and could have done better for the second.

2 . Kieran Trippier - 6 Put in a couple of dangerous crosses and wasn't really troubled down his side despite conceding twice.

3 . Fabian Schar - 6 Battled well with Solanke. Had a good chance late on but fired over the bar. Looked to take a painful knock late on. Booked.