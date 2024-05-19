Newcastle United ended the 2023-24 season with a 4-2 win at Brentford - here are the player ratings from the match.

Goals from Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak put The Magpies in a commanding position at half-time. Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa pulled goals back for Brentford in the second half before Bruno Guimaraes restored a two-goal advantage for Newcastle heading into the closing stages.

The win secured a seventh-place finish for Newcastle, who must now await the result of the FA Cup final to determine whether they qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Eddie Howe made four changes to the side that lost 3-2 at Manchester United on Wednesday night with Nick Pope coming into the side for Martin Dubravka, Fabian Schar replacing Kieran Trippier, Joelinton in for Elliot Anderson and Harvey Barnes starting in place of the injured Anthony Gordon.

It took Brentford minutes to find the net as Bryan Mbeumo put the ball on a plate for Ivan Toney. But a VAR check ruled the goal out for offside.

After a tough start, Newcastle took the lead as Bruno Guimaraes’ cross was headed in by Harvey Barnes. Alexander Isak then set up Jacob Murphy to make it 2-0 before the Swede scored himself just a minute later to make it 3-0 heading in at half-time.

Brentford pulled a goal back shortly after the restart as Vitaly Janelt applied a first-time finish inside the box to make it 3-1. Yoane Wissa then set up a nervous end to the match for Newcastle with an excellent strike from the edge of the box to make it 3-2.

Guimaraes then calmed things down for Newcastle with a close range finish after Isak’s free-kick was parried by Mark Flekken.

The Magpies saw out the 4-2 win to secure a seventh place finish as they now look to the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United hoping Man City win in order for them to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 8 A welcome return to the side with some crucial contributions. Made a great stop to deny Bryan Mbeumo with his feet and another to deny Ivan Toney with his hand in the second half. Generally solid with his distribution.

Emil Krafth - 6 Solid defensively but lacked conviction going forward. Booked.

Fabian Schar - 8 Excellent on his return to the starting line-up.