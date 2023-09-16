Newcastle United beat Brentford 1-0 at St James’ Park to end a three game losing streak - here are the player ratings from the match.

Newcastle returned to Premier League action following the international break looking to pick up their first win since the opening day of the season as they hosted an unbeaten Brentford side at St James’ Park.

Both teams have had chances to take the lead in the first half with Bruno Guimaraes coming the closest with a back-post header that was saved by Mark Flekken in the Brentford goal. Rico Henry was withdrawn in the first-half for Brentford due to injury.

Callum Wilson had the ball in the net early in the second half only to be denied by the referee blowing for a foul. But Wilson would soon have his third goal of the season from the penalty spot after Anthony Gordon was fouled by Flekken in the Brentford goal.

The Magpies had a second penalty ruled out by VAR after referee Craig Pawson initially awarded it for handball against Bryan Mbuemo.

After nine minutes of stoppage time, Newcastle held on to secure their second win and first clean sheet of the season.