Newcastle United lost 4-2 to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made two changes from the side that drew 3-3 with Liverpool with Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali dropping to the bench in place of Harvey Barnes and Sean Longstaff.

Brentford took the lead after eight minutes as Bryan Mbeumo cut inside and found the right corner of the goal with his left foot to make it 1-0. But The Bees’ lead lasted just a few minutes as Alexander Isak made it 1-1 as he headed Jacob Murphy’s effort into the goal.

Isak squandered a golden opportunity to put Newcastle in front shortly after as he rounded Brentford’s Mark Flekken but delayed getting a shot away, allowing the goalkeeper to recover and tip the ball away.

Brentford went ahead again through Yoane Wissa after Harvey Barnes conceded possession cheaply in midfield.

Barnes then redeemed himself with a fine finish to make it 2-2 with just half an hour played. That’s how the scoreline stayed as the sides went in level at half-time.

Brentford almost went ahead again early in the second half but Nick Pope was able to tip Wissa’s deflected strike onto the post. Nathan Collins then put the hosts in front after Newcastle failed to deal with a lofted free-kick 10 minutes after the restart.

The Magpies made changes to try and find a third equaliser but Brentford found a fourth late on through Kevin Schade to claim their first ever Premier League win over Newcastle.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 5 Picked the ball out of his net twice but was finally called into action with an incredible save to tip Wissa's deflected shot off the post. Almost gifted Brentford a fifth in stoppage time.

Tino Livramento - 5 Showed plenty of energy down the wings but slipped late on for Brentford's fourth.

Fabian Schar - 3 Gifted Brentford an attack after conceding possession cheaply trying to play the ball out. Handed too much space to the opposition as they attacked and failed to deal with a ball over the top for Brentford's third goal. Was out of position for the fourth goal too. A faulty showing from the experienced defender.