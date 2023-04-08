1 . Nick Pope - 9

Made an incredible save in the build-up to Brentford’s disallowed goal. Had he not saved it, Brentford would have gone ahead. Was the hero once again as he became the first Premier League goalkeeper to stop Ivan Toney scoring a penalty. Was finally beaten by Toney from the penalty spot at the end of the first half. Kept Newcastle in the game and gave them the platform to kick-on in the second half where he continued to make important saves.