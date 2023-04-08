News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle player ratings v Brentford: ‘Incredible’ 9/10 & 8/10 ‘game changer’ as 5/10 ‘hooked’ - photos

Newcastle United made it five wins in a row with a 2-1 win at Brentford on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 8th Apr 2023, 16:55 BST

Brentford striker Ivan Toney saw an early goal ruled out by VAR as Newcastle were saved just like they were in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park back in October. Toney then had a great chance to give Brentford the lead from the penalty spot after Sven Botman brought down Kevin Schade inside the area.

But the England international missed his first ever top flight penalty as Nick Pope made a simple save. Before atoning for his mistake at the end of the first half to give The Bees the lead from 12-yards after Alexander Isak fouled Rico Henry inside the area.

Less than 10 minutes into the second half Newcastle drew level as Joelinton’s low ball across goal deflected in off the legs of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

And shortly after The Magpies took the lead as Callum Wilson set-up Alexander Isak for his eighth goal of the season with an impressive edge of the box finish.

Wilson then found the net himself but was denied by VAR for handball.

Made an incredible save in the build-up to Brentford’s disallowed goal. Had he not saved it, Brentford would have gone ahead. Was the hero once again as he became the first Premier League goalkeeper to stop Ivan Toney scoring a penalty. Was finally beaten by Toney from the penalty spot at the end of the first half. Kept Newcastle in the game and gave them the platform to kick-on in the second half where he continued to make important saves.

1. Nick Pope - 9

Photo Sales

Photo Sales
Made an important clearance off the line. in the opening couple of minutes to stop Josh Dasilva’s effort. Released Joelinton for Newcastle’s first goal of the day. Another decent performance but was a bit hit and miss with his distribution.

2. Kieran Trippier - 7

Photo Sales

Photo Sales
Read the game well and made some crucial blocks but slipped at a crucial moment which led to Brentford’s penalty.

3. Fabian Schar - 6

Photo Sales

Photo Sales
Made a great last-man challenge in the opening five minutes. Reckless challenge saw Newcastle concede a penalty but regained his composure with several well-timed challenges.

4. Sven Botman - 7

Photo Sales

Photo Sales
