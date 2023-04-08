Newcastle player ratings v Brentford: ‘Incredible’ 9/10 & 8/10 ‘game changer’ as 5/10 ‘hooked’ - photos
Newcastle United made it five wins in a row with a 2-1 win at Brentford on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.
Brentford striker Ivan Toney saw an early goal ruled out by VAR as Newcastle were saved just like they were in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park back in October. Toney then had a great chance to give Brentford the lead from the penalty spot after Sven Botman brought down Kevin Schade inside the area.
But the England international missed his first ever top flight penalty as Nick Pope made a simple save. Before atoning for his mistake at the end of the first half to give The Bees the lead from 12-yards after Alexander Isak fouled Rico Henry inside the area.
Less than 10 minutes into the second half Newcastle drew level as Joelinton’s low ball across goal deflected in off the legs of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.
And shortly after The Magpies took the lead as Callum Wilson set-up Alexander Isak for his eighth goal of the season with an impressive edge of the box finish.
Wilson then found the net himself but was denied by VAR for handball.