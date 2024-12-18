Newcastle United beat Brentford 3-1 in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged starting line-up from the side that beat Leicester City 4-0 at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Saturday. There was one change on the bench with 18-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley coming into the matchday squad in place of the suspended Sean Longstaff.

Newcastle took the lead inside the opening 10 minutes as Sandro Tonali drilled a first time strike into the bottom right corner from 25 yards. Tonali then doubled Newcastle’s advantage with a volleyed finish from Anthony Gordon’s corner to make it 2-0 heading in at half-time.

Fabian Schar then tapped in his fourth goal of the season after being set up by Bruno Guimaraes to put the result beyond any real doubt heading into closing stages.

Yoane Wissa scored a consolation goal in stoppage time as the match ended 3-1 and Newcastle progressed to the Carabao Cup semi-final for the second time in the last three seasons.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Martin Dubravka - 6 One great ping forward picked out Alexander Isak in the Brentford half. Made a late one-on-one save to deny Wissa but missed out on a second consecutive clean sheet in stoppage time.

Tino Livramento - 6 Put a dangerous ball into the box that was only half-cleared in the build-up to Tonali's opener. Caught out for Brentford's goal. Booked.

Fabian Schar - 8 Kept Brentford at arm's length but was booked for a foul on Fabio Carvalho. Couldn't miss from close range to make it 3-0 in the second half. Made a great defensive header to stop Brentford pulling a goal back late on.