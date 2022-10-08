Newcastle United player ratings v Brentford: ‘Outrageous’ 10/10 as ‘tired’ team-mate struggles - gallery
Newcastle United beat Brentford 5-1 at St James’s Park on Saturday afternoon - but how did the players fare?
After Bryan Mbeumo had an early goal ruled out for offside, Newcastle raced into a 2-0 lead with goals from Bruno Guimaraes and Jacob Murphy.
Former United striker Ivan Toney pulled a goal back for Brentford from the penalty spot early in the second half before Guimaraes quickly restored the two-goal advantage.
Miguel Almiron added some gloss to the scoreline with his fourth of the season to make it 4-1.
Joelinton then forced Ethan Pinnock to put the ball into his own net late on to make it 5-1.