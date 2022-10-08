Newcastle United beat Brentford 5-1 at St James’s Park on Saturday afternoon - but how did the players fare?

After Bryan Mbeumo had an early goal ruled out for offside, Newcastle raced into a 2-0 lead with goals from Bruno Guimaraes and Jacob Murphy.

Former United striker Ivan Toney pulled a goal back for Brentford from the penalty spot early in the second half before Guimaraes quickly restored the two-goal advantage.

Miguel Almiron added some gloss to the scoreline with his fourth of the season to make it 4-1.

Joelinton then forced Ethan Pinnock to put the ball into his own net late on to make it 5-1.

1. Nick Pope - 6 Beaten at his near post for Brentford’s offside goal but made a number of decent saves during the afternoon. Photo Sales

2. Kieran Trippier - 8 Up and down the right flank tirelessly all afternoon. Put a great ball in for Guimaraes’ opener. Photo Sales

3. Fabian Schar - 7 Cut things out very well at the back and rarely let Nick Pope get troubled. Photo Sales

4. Sven Botman - 8 Continues to impress at the back for Newcastle. Dealt with Toney’s physicality well and played the ball out from the back well. Photo Sales