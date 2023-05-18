News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United player ratings v Brighton: 8/10 ‘led by example’ & plenty of 7/10s in 4-1 win - gallery

Newcastle United player ratings: Here is how the players fared in Thursday night’s 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 18th May 2023, 21:45 BST

Newcastle took the lead from a corner as Kieran Trippier’s delivery was turned in by Brighton’s Deniz Undav. On the stroke of half-time, The Magpies doubled their lead from another set-piece as Dan Burn headed in Trippier’s delivery against his former club.

Shortly after the restart, Undav made amends for his own goal by pulling one back for Brighton. And as Brighton pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages, Callum Wilson beat the offside trap and slotted home his 18th goal of the season.

And 3-1 soon became 4-1 as Wilson set-up Bruno Guimaraes to put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time.

The win takes Newcastle four points inside the top four with two games remaining. Next up in Leicester City on Monday night where a win would guarantee Champions League football for next season.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Will have been frustrated to have conceded another goal but couldn’t have done much about it. Made some important claims.

1. Nick Pope - 6

Will have been frustrated to have conceded another goal but couldn’t have done much about it. Made some important claims.

Photo Sales
Led by example. His delivery led to Newcastle’s opening two goals. Read the game well as Brighton tried to counter.

2. Kieran Trippier - 8

Led by example. His delivery led to Newcastle’s opening two goals. Read the game well as Brighton tried to counter.

Photo Sales
Blasted a free-kick at Jason Steele in the early stages of the game. Out paced as Brighton pulled a goal back shortly after the restart. Booked.

3. Fabian Schar - 6

Blasted a free-kick at Jason Steele in the early stages of the game. Out paced as Brighton pulled a goal back shortly after the restart. Booked.

Photo Sales
Made a brilliant challenge to deny Mitoma going through one v one. Remained solid throughout.

4. Sven Botman - 7

Made a brilliant challenge to deny Mitoma going through one v one. Remained solid throughout.

Photo Sales
