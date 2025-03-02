Newcastle United 1-2 Brighton player ratings: Here’s how Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton have fared.

Newcastle United lost 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fifth round at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Goals from Alexander Isak and Yankuba Minteh forced extra time at St James’ Park. Both teams were reduced to 10 men with Anthony Gordon shown a straight red card for Newcastle and Tariq Lampety shown a second yellow for Brighton in the closing stages.

Hall is the only player to drop out of the squad entirely due to an ankle injury.

After an even start to the match, Newcastle had a golden opportunity to take the lead midway through the first half when Tino Livramento was fouled inside the box by Yankuba Minteh. Isak stepped up and made no mistake with a venomous strike into the top left corner of the goal to make it 1-0.

Isak then had a potential second goal ruled out by offside with the semi-automated offside technology called into action for the first time.

Yankuba Minteh then made amends for conceding the penalty by breaking through and drawing Brighton level against his former employers on his first St James’ Park appearance. That made it 1-1 heading in at half-time.

Both teams pushed for an equaliser in the second half but Newcastle were dealt a major blow in the closing stages with Anthony Gordon shown a straight red card for violent conduct against Jan Paul Van Hecke. That reduced The Magpies to 10 men and also ruled Gordon out of the upcoming Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Fabian Schar had the ball in the net in stoppage time with Newcastle thinking they’d won the match only for VAR to rule it out for offside and confirm extra-time.

Substitute Danny Welbeck put Brighton in front with six minutes of extra time remaining.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings for the match...

Martin Dubravka - 6

Returned in goal after two matches on the bench. Made some confident claims but didn’t have much else to do in the first half other than pick the ball out of his net in the first half. Called into action early in the second half to make a strong stop to deny Joao Pedro. Made an excellent save to deny Diego Gomez in extra time and keep the score at 1-1.

Kieran Trippier - 6

Another returning player. Led the side out as captain at St James’ Park to put in a strong defensive display prior to being taken off.

Fabian Schar - 5

Couldn’t stop Yankuba Minteh from breaking through and drawing Brighton level. Was comfortable prior to the equaliser but was shaky afterwards with some sloppy distribution. Had the ball in the net in stoppage time but was penalised by the offside flag.

Dan Burn - 6

Won some important headers and generally kept things tidy on the ground in the first half. Caught sleeping a couple of times in the second, one let Joao Pedro get a shot away but it was saved by Martin Dubravka. Came on strong later in the game at key moments.

Tino Livramento - 7

Deployed at left-back in Lewis Hall’s absence. Defended well when needed and looked to get forward and bring the ball out. Positive in and out of possession, winning the penalty that put the hosts in front. Put the ball on a plate for Joe Willock, who somehow headed wide. Switched over to right-back following Kieran Trippier’s withdrawal.

Sandro Tonali - 6

Read the game well at key moments to cut out the danger. Did the dirty work well but had a few wayward passes that put Newcastle under pressure.

Lewis Miley - 7

Looked comfortable in possession and kept things tidy. An assured midfield display prior to his withdrawal.

Joelinton - 6

Got involved from the start on his return to the side but was guilty of a dangerous pass that gifted Brighton a big opportunity. Released Gordon for a good chance. A strong physical performance but lacked quality in possession at times. Booked.

Harvey Barnes - 6

Put a good ball in for Alexander Isak early on after a driving run forward. Slipped in Isak again but was denied an assist by the offside flag. An encouraging showing on the right wing early on but faded before being withdrawn.

Anthony Gordon - 4

Saw plenty of the ball early on and tried to cause Brighton problems. Curled a shot at goal from the edge of the box but it was caught by Bart Verbruggen. Less effective in the second half and was shown a straight red card for a foul on Jan Paul Van Hecke despite the offside flag already going up. A stupid moment of madness rules him out of the Carabao Cup final.

Alexander Isak - 7

Missed two golden chances to give Newcastle the lead from Harvey Barnes’ cross in the opening few minutes. Saw a shot from the edge of the box comfortably saved by Bart Verbruggen. Eventually put the hosts in front with an emphatic penalty. Had the ball in the net with a great finish after being slipped in by Harvey Barnes but the flag was up for offside. Released Bruno Guimaraes for a good opportunity in the second half. Withdrawn after Gordon’s red card.

Substitutes

Bruno Guimaraes - 6

On for Miley 57: Made a good run to receive Isak’s pass but his ball across goal was cut out for a corner.

Joe Willock - 5

On for Joelinton 57: Headed wide from a great cross by Tino Livramento. Wasteful in key areas.

Jacob Murphy - 5

On for Barnes 57: Well involved following his introduction. Had the chance to slip Isak in on goal but overhit the pass.

On for Trippier 69: Got into some decent areas down the left but lacked the delivery.

On for Isak 87: Had one half chance but saw the ball bounce up off his face before being cleared.